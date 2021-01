Disney will change Jungle Cruise attractions to ditch caricatures of indigenous people

Posted Yesterday, 9:51 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Disney announced on Monday that it will be making changes to the Jungle Cruise ride at Disney World and Disneyland after years of complaints about racism. Disney said changes being made to the ride will make it feel more inclusive and less racially insensitive in its depiction of other cultures.

Read more and see video from WESH/Orlando.

Related parks Disneyland

Magic Kingdom

Comments: 1