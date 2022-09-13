Disney theme park round up from the 2022 D23 Expo
Disney made a number of announcements at its annual D23 fan convention.
- Mandalorian star Grogu ("Baby Yoda") will appear at Disneyland with costumed characters for meet-and-greets.
- A third attraction will come to the Avengers Campus, based on the multiverse.
- Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure will be transformed into San Fransokyo from Big Hero Six.
- The Paradise Pier Hotel will become the Pixar Place Hotel.
- Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway is coming to Anaheim.
- A model was shown of Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which replaces Splash Mountain on both coasts.
- A new nighttime spectacular is in the works for Epcot to celebrate the company's 100th anniversary.
- Tron Lightcycle Run will open in the spring at Magic Kingdom.
- The next Triton-class cruise ship in the Disney Cruise Line will be called the Disney Treasure.
- The Disney Wonder will sail to Australia and New Zealand in October, 2023.
- New images were shown for the new Zootopia land coming to Shanghai.
- The Frozen-themed land will open in Hong Kong in late 2023.
- Tokyo is adding a new land called Fantasy Springs based on Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan.
- Tokyo's Space Mountain will be transformed in 2024.
- Blue-sky projects might include bringing Zootopia or Moana to Animal Kingdom's Dino Land, Coco or Encanto attractions may land at Magic Kingdom, and a Disney villain area may also surface there.
