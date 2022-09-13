Disney theme park round up from the 2022 D23 Expo

Disney made a number of announcements at its annual D23 fan convention.

Mandalorian star Grogu ("Baby Yoda") will appear at Disneyland with costumed characters for meet-and-greets.

A third attraction will come to the Avengers Campus, based on the multiverse.

Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure will be transformed into San Fransokyo from Big Hero Six.

The Paradise Pier Hotel will become the Pixar Place Hotel.

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway is coming to Anaheim.

A model was shown of Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which replaces Splash Mountain on both coasts.

A new nighttime spectacular is in the works for Epcot to celebrate the company's 100th anniversary.

Tron Lightcycle Run will open in the spring at Magic Kingdom.

The next Triton-class cruise ship in the Disney Cruise Line will be called the Disney Treasure.

The Disney Wonder will sail to Australia and New Zealand in October, 2023.

New images were shown for the new Zootopia land coming to Shanghai.

The Frozen-themed land will open in Hong Kong in late 2023.

Tokyo is adding a new land called Fantasy Springs based on Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan.

Tokyo's Space Mountain will be transformed in 2024.

Blue-sky projects might include bringing Zootopia or Moana to Animal Kingdom's Dino Land, Coco or Encanto attractions may land at Magic Kingdom, and a Disney villain area may also surface there.

Read more from CNBC.

