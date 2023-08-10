Disney theme park revenue up despite dip in domestic attendance

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

The company’s Parks, Experiences and Products division reported $8.3 billion in revenue, up 13%, and an operating income of $2.43 billion—despite a slowdown at Walt Disney World. Disney’s international parks such as Shanghai Disney were the biggest contributor to growth and, but domestically, revenue was up just 4%. Disneyland Resort in California saw modest increases. But in Florida, it was a different story. Disney World saw lower attendance and a decrease in occupied rooms in the quarter.

Read more from Spectrum News 13.

Comments: 0