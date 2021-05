Disney theme park revenue down 44% for quarter

Posted Yesterday, 10:46 AM

Revenue from parks dropped 44 percent to $3.17 billion. But parks are beginning to show signs of life after being shuttered during most of the pandemic. Disneyland in Anaheim, California, reopened on April 30, after the quarter ended. Disney World in Orlando and other parks around the world were open during the quarter, although at reduced capacity.

Read more from AP via WFTV/Orlando.

