Disney theme park attendance and revenue up, expects $145 million impact from coronavirus in China

Disney’s theme park division had operating income of $2.3 billion in the quarter, a 9% increase from the same period a year earlier. Domestic attendance was up 2%. Assuming a two-month closure for Hong Kong and Shanghai, the company could take a $145 million hit.

