Disney sues DeSantis for using government to retaliate against the company

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

On Wednesday, a board appointed by Mr. DeSantis to oversee government services at Disney World voted to nullify two agreements that gave Disney vast control over expansion at the 25,000-acre resort complex. Within minutes, Disney sued Mr. DeSantis, the five-member board and other state officials in federal court, claiming “a targeted campaign of government retaliation.”

Read more from The New York Times (no sub required).

