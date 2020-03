Disney stands to miss out on a half-billion dollars in revenue from theme park closures

The closure of every Disney theme park around the world could cost the entertainment company more than $500 million in lost admission revenue as its global attendance takes a 11 million visitor hit due to the coronavirus outbreak. The figures are estimated based on previous annual reports and unofficial attendance figures.

