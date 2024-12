Disney settles lawsuit over Disneyland wages

Walt Disney Co. has agreed to settle a wage theft lawsuit for $233 million, ending a five-year dispute over pay for tens of thousands of Anaheim theme park employees. $179.6 million would go to plaintiffs in terms of back pay and retirement contributions. The lawsuit arose after Disney claimed it was exempt from Measure L, a 2018 voter-approved living wage initiative.

