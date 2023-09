Disney settles Disneyland Magic Key class action lawsuit

Walt Disney Co. has tentatively agreed to pay $9.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over the Magic Key pass program at Disneyland. The suit alleged Disney had advertised that that particular pass, its most expensive offer, would not have any blackout dates. Each class member will get about $67. The original pass cost $1,399.

