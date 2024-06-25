Disney rolling out changes to Lightning Lane in US parks in July

Posted
From the blog post:
On July 24, Walt Disney World will introduce new, simpler names to provide more clarity for everyone. Disney Genie+ service will become Lightning Lane Multi Pass, while individual Lightning Lane will now be known as Lightning Lane Single Pass.
We will also be updating Lightning Lane passes to help you:
- Make Lightning Lane plans before you’re here, for added confidence.
- Choose your experiences and times prior to purchasing, so you know what you’re getting.
- Book Lightning Lane passes for multiple vacation days, all in a single day.