Disney reverses some changes in policy and costs at US parks

From the New York Times, from Parks & Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro:

“If you move a tree, if you change a procedure, if you start asking for reservations — that’s a big deal to our guests,” he added. “They care. They really, really care. And if people care that much, then I have an obligation to listen and, when appropriate, to make some changes and modifications.”

Disney Parks Blog says the following changes are coming at Walt Disney World:

Resort guest parking fees are going away.

Annual passholders will no longer need reservations after 2 p.m., excluding Magic Kingdom on weekends.

Attraction photos will be included with Genie+ purchase.

Photos for passholders are implied to return, given that, "We’ll share a start date with Passholders soon for when these offerings will become available, as well as information about a new offering that is planned where you can create and share short Disney-themed video slideshows with favorite photos from your theme park visits."

Disney Parks Blog says the following changes are coming to Disneyland Resort:

Park hopper tickets will allow park hopping starting at 11 a.m.

About two months of $107 tickets will be available throughout the year.

All "ticketed guests" will be able to use PhotoPass for free.

New annual passes will become available periodically.

