Disney results beat analyst expectations, theme park profit up 8%

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Disney’s theme park and consumer products division delivered $3.1 billion in profit, an 8 percent increase compared with a year ago. Revenue climbed 4 percent to $6.3 billion. For the first time ever, all of Disney’s overseas theme parks were profitable, including the long-troubled Hong Kong Disneyland.

Read more from The New York Times.

Comments: 3