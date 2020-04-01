Disney posts video on the science of Rock 'n' Rollercoaster's launch system

Posted Yesterday, 8:55 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Have you always wanted to learn how roller coasters work? For Disney Mechanical Engineers, Angel and Josh, it was their curiosity at a young age in STEM-based subjects where they found their passion for roller coasters. Angel and Josh work behind-the-scenes at Disney and had the opportunity to put their math, science and engineering skills into action on one of Disney’s fastest coasters – Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.