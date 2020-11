Disney posts $2.8 billion loss for the year

With the movie and theme park industries still reeling from the disastrous impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Walt Disney Company on Thursday posted a rare annual loss of $2.8 billion during the 2019-20 fiscal year. For the quarter ending Oct. 3, the company’s parks, experiences and products division suffered another brutal hit, losing $1.1 billion.

