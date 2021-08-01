Disney overhauls virtual queue and planning system for domestic parks with Disney Genie and upsells

Posted Yesterday, 7:52 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Disney has introduced a new system called Disney Genie to manage planning and queueing at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. It includes some premium queue options for additional cost. From the official blog post:

Built right into the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps, Disney Genie service will maximize your park time, so you can have more fun. It includes a personalized itinerary feature that will quickly and seamlessly map out an entire day. From specific attractions, foodie experiences and entertainment, to general interests like Disney princesses, villains, Pixar, Star Wars, thrill rides and more – just tell Disney Genie what you want to do and it will do the planning for you.