Disney names three new presidents for parks, experiences

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum today announced a series of senior leadership appointments to guide teams around the world through a period of transformative growth:

Joe Schott is appointed President, Walt Disney World Resort [former president of Signature Experiences]

Natacha Rafalski is appointed President, Disney Signature Experiences [former president of Disneyland Paris]

Christophe Murphy is promoted to President, Disneyland Paris [former ops VP at Disneyland Paris]

“Disney Experiences is in the midst of unprecedented expansion with more new projects underway across our global portfolio than at any other moment in our history,” said Thomas Mazloum, Chairman, Disney Experiences. “These appointments reflect the depth of leadership talent driving Disney Experiences. Joe, Natacha, and Christophe have a deep appreciation of the guest experience, possess extensive financial and operational expertise, and a proven ability to deliver at scale. I have complete confidence in each of them to build on the remarkable momentum underway across these businesses and to write the next chapter of Disney’s story.”