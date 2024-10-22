Disney names new chair, new CEO in "early 2026"

Disney said on Monday that it would name a new chief executive in “early 2026,” which is later than many in Hollywood had expected.

The timeline — the first Disney has described publicly — came as part of a board shake-up. James P. Gorman, a veteran Wall Street banker who joined the board in February, will become Disney’s chairman on Jan. 2, 2025, the company said. He will replace Mark G. Parker, who will step down after two years in the role and leave the Disney board entirely.

