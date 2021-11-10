Disney misses Wall Street expectations, theme park demand continues to rise

Posted Yesterday, 10:20 AM | Contributed by Jeff

From the article:

The company’s parks, experiences and products segment produced positive operating income for the first time since the pandemic began last quarter and improved on those results during the most recent period.

All of Disney’s global theme parks were open during the fiscal fourth quarter and all of its cruise ships resumed sailing. The business unit as a whole, which includes theme parks, hotels and merchandise, saw revenue grow 26% to $5.45 billion.