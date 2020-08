Disney misses out on $3.5 billion in operating profit from park closures

Disney's quarterly profit of 8 cents per share on an adjusted basis beat expectations of a 64 cents-per-share loss, sending shares up 5% in after-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange. COVID-19 wiped out $3.5 billion in operating profit in the parks division.

