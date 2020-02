Disney files patent for "haptic floor system" intended to shake up guests

Walt Disney World could be shaking things up, according to a patent filed by its parent company with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in October. The new invention would create momentary earthquakes under the feet of park guests, whenever a character stomped or pounded on the ground.

