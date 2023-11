Disney Experiences segment operating income up 31% over previous year

Disney’s Experiences group, which includes its theme parks and resorts, and cruise lines and consumer products, reported nearly $1.8 billion in operating income in the quarter, up 31% from a year ago. Higher attendance at Shanghai Disney, Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland resorts, and growth of the cruise businesses, helped offset lower results at Walt Disney World in Florida.

