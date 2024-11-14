Disney experiences division reports 1% gain in revenue

Revenue for the parks division came in slightly ahead of estimates, rising 1% year over year to reach $8.24 billion. Operating income, however, fell short of expectations of $2.31 billion to hit $1.66 billion in the quarter, a 6% drop compared to the prior year. This was primarily driven by weak results overseas performance, with international operating income plummeting 32% year over year. The company cited a decline in attendance and a decrease in guest spending amid the Paris Olympics and a typhoon in Shanghai.

