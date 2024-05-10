Disney experience division sees 10% rise in revenue, 12% in operating income for quarter

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From The New York Times:

Revenue at Disney Experiences, a division that includes theme parks and cruise ships, totaled $8.4 billion, a 10 percent year-on-year increase. Operating income totaled $2.3 billion, up 12 percent. Wall Street, however, had hoped for stronger profit margins. In addition, Disney said higher wages, expenses tied to the arrival of two new cruise liners and — crucially — a general slowdown in travel would negatively affect the coming quarter.

“We are seeing some evidence of a global moderation from peak post-Covid travel,” Hugh Johnston, the chief financial officer of Disney, said on a conference call with analysts.