Disney Destiny announced as third Triton-class ship in Disney Cruise Line fleet

From the official blog:

The Disney Destiny, sister to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, will have a first-of-its-kind design theme, “Heroes and Villains,” drawing on the legacies of beloved Disney stories, characters and theme park attractions.

The Disney Destiny also reached a new construction milestone today with the keel laying ceremony at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, which is a maritime tradition designed to bestow good luck upon the ship. The ship is scheduled for delivery in 2025 as part of a multi-year expansion of the Disney Cruise Line fleet that includes the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, the Disney Adventure that will homeport in Singapore, and the new island destination in The Bahamas, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.