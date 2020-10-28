Disney cuts jobs from its largest and most popular live theme park shows

Posted Wednesday, October 28, 2020 1:10 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Walt Disney World laid off entertainers from its highest-profile shows Tuesday night in what some described as a “bloodbath” as the scale of the layoffs rocked the Central Florida arts community. The deluge of pink slips showed the theme park has no foreseeable plans to remount marquee attractions such as “Festival of the Lion King” or “Finding Nemo: The Musical,” both of which have been dark since COVID-19 shut the parks this spring.

