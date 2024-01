Disney cites fired prosecutor loss for DeSantis in First Amendment case

Disney’s lawyers think a court ruling boosting ousted Tampa prosecutor Andrew Warren’s bid to get his job back also will help their lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis. The entertainment giant’s legal team on Thursday filed a copy of Wednesday’s decision from the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that the same First Amendment protections within it apply to the company’s lawsuit.

