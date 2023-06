Disney CFO departing on medical leave, successor search begins

Christine McCarthy, Disney’s chief financial officer, will step down from that role, the entertainment giant said Thursday. She started in the role in 2015. She will take a family medical leave of absence, and during that time, she will continue as a strategic advisor to Disney, the company said. McCarthy will also help find a long-term successor, Disney added.

