Disney cancels $1 billion Lake Nona project citing "changing business conditions"

On Thursday, Mr. Iger and Josh D’Amaro, Disney’s theme park and consumer products chairman, pulled the plug on a nearly $1 billion office complex that was scheduled for construction in Orlando. It would have brought more than 2,000 jobs to the region, with $120,000 as the average salary, according to an estimate from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Read more from The New York Times.

