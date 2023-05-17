Disney call for dismissal of state case in Florida because it doesn't matter

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

As a matter of legal maneuvering, the filing was routine: Disney wants to shut down the state case and focus on the federal one. But the company’s argument about why the district’s case should be tossed was less expected: Mr. DeSantis and his allies in the Legislature rendered the lawsuit moot with their subsequent actions, the filing said. By prohibiting the district from complying with the contracts, Mr. DeSantis and the Legislature made “any order this court could issue — in either party’s favor — legally irrelevant.” The company cited more than 40 court rulings in support of its argument.

Read more from The New York Times.

Comments: 1