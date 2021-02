Disney breaks even on open parks, but misses $2.6 billion in operating income for quarter

Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said that for the parks that were open, the company was able to make a profit from guests. The revenue gained from park visitors outweighed the costs of being open. The company said the outbreak cost this division around $2.6 billion in lost operating income during the December quarter.

