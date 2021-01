Disney among companies suspending political contributions in wake of Capitol siege

Posted Thursday, January 14, 2021 9:28 AM | Contributed by Jeff

The Motion Picture Association and Disney have joined the ranks of companies refusing to donate to members of Congress who voted not to certify the presidential election results. Disney also said its political action committee would not make contributions in 2021 to any of those members of Congress.

Read more from Variety.

Comments: 0