Disney announces a ton of attractions and cruise ships at D23 fan expo
Posted | Contributed by Jeff
Disney announced a number of new attractions at its annual D23 Expo. This list includes:
- A new villains land for Magic Kingdom.
- Two Cars attractions at Magic Kingdom, including a rally race ride.
- Monsters Inc. is coming to Hollywood Studios as a new land, including a roller coaster in the door vault from the first movie.
- The new Tropical Americas land at Animal Kingdom will include an Indiana Jones ride, an Encanto ride and a new show based on Zootopia.
- Disneys California Adventure will be home to Avatar attractions based on the second movie.
- DCA will also debut a new Coco ride.
- New Marvel attractions will be built at several parks, including a Spider-Man ride at Shanghai Disneyland, a ride at Hong Kong Disneyland will include Spider-Man and Tony Stark, while at DCA, the Avengers Campus will double in size and include Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab.
- Disney Cruise Line announced four additional ships, which will being the eventual total to 13 from the current 5.
- Other minor announcements include an animatronic Walt Disney for Main Street at Disneyland, a new mission for Smuggler's Run that includes The Mandalorian and Grogu, new lounges at WDW and opening dates for attractions under construction.
Comments: 3