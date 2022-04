Disney and Universal plan thousands of affordable housing units in Orange County, Florida

Posted Friday, April 8, 2022 10:42 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Walt Disney World plans to build more than 1,300 housing units on nearly 80 acres of land in Orange County. Universal Parks & Resorts says it has "pledged 20 acres of prime land in the heart of Orlando's tourist corridor to be used for 1,000 units of affordable/mixed-income housing."

Read more from NPR.

Comments: 9