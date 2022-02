Disney and Universal drop indoor mask requirement for vaccinated guests in US parks

Face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated guests indoors and outdoors at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts beginning February 17. Disney's change follows Florida's Universal Orlando, which lifted its indoor and outdoor face covering requirement for fully vaccinated guests on Saturday.

