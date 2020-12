Disney adds another 4,000 to layoff total

Posted Saturday, November 28, 2020 2:29 PM | Contributed by BrettV

On the day before Thanksgiving, the Walt Disney Co. revealed 4,000 more layoffs are coming, bringing the total number of announced layoffs to 32,000 across the company. At least 18,000 of the total jobs lost belong to cast members at Walt Disney World.

Read more from The Orlando Sentinel.

Comments: 0