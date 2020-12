Dippin' Dots could play role in Covid vaccine storage

Posted Today, 9:32 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Dippin' Dots may provide a key component needed for distributing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The vaccine must be stored at -94 degrees Fahrenheit to remain effective at fighting the coronavirus, not an easy feat for many facilities. Dippin' Dots operates freezers that dip to -122 degrees Fahrenheit.

Read more from The Houston Chronicle.

