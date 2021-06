Deno's Wonder Wheel ready to open its Phoenix roller coaster

Posted Yesterday, 11:26 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Reportedly costing $6 million, Phoenix is “the most expensive investment we ever made,” added DJ. It was inspired by the Dragonflier roller coaster at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and the family hired the same concept engineer, Tonny Schonewille of Dutch amusement-ride manufacturer Vekoma.

