Day drinkers at Epcot upset about relocation of a trash can

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

The Disney Day Drinkers Club — a real thing that exists — is causing a stink over the relocation from Rose & Crown of their mascot nicknamed “Binny,” a gray trash can that looks like any other at Disney’s EPCOT in Orlando, Florida.

