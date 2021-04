Covid protocols embrace guest-tracking technology in theme parks

After a yearlong closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Southern California’s theme parks are reopening with new safety protocols — many of which lean heavily on guest tracking technology. That’s helping the parks lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus and, at the same time, collect more information about their visitors.

