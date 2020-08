Court records say Universal Orlando knew Punga Racers water slide had speed issues that caused injuries

Universal Orlando theme park engineers knew why dozens of people were getting hurt on Punga Racers at Volcano Bay: Riders were going too fast on the water slide as they headed down head-first on mats, according to court records.

