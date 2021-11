Court has questions about Conneaut Lake purchase agreement

A U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Western Pennsylvania judge wants answers whether the new owner of Conneaut Lake Park may have violated its purchase agreement. The court's approval of the sale required public access to the park’s property to continue. Certain parts of the property have deed restrictions requiring it to be open for use by the general public.

