Couple sues Six Flags Great Adventure for injury on tornado water slide

Posted Yesterday, 10:45 AM | Contributed by Jeff

A South Jersey couple has sued Six Flags Great Adventure, contending the negligence of park employees caused a water-slide accident. The suit says Jessica Getty of Upper Township sustained “severe and permanent bodily injury” when a flotation device overturned during a ride through the Tornado at Six Flags' Hurricane Harbor water park.

Read more from The Courier-Post.

