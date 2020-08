Couple faces arrest for alleged assault against teen worker at Sesame Place

Posted Wednesday, August 19, 2020 6:18 PM | Contributed by Jeff

A New York City man was arrested and a woman is expected to turn herself in to face charges in an alleged assault on a teenage employee at Sesame Place following a dispute over a mask requirement, police said. The employee was taken to a hospital and remained there for seven days. He required surgery for a fractured jaw and injuries to his teeth, police said.

Read more from NBC News.

