Coroner report warns of dangers after Drayton Manor water ride death

Posted Wednesday, December 11, 2019 9:27 AM | Contributed by Jeff

A coroner has warned theme park operators about the risk of future deaths unless they address safety concerns over water rides, after an inquest into the 2017 drowning of an 11-year-old girl.

