Cook County, Illinois, giving away Six Flags Great America tickets for vaccination

Cook County Health will hand out a free ticket to Six Flags Great America Wednesday to anyone who gets a shot at one of its locations. About 15,000 tickets will be distributed, while supplies last, according to a statement from Cook County Health.

