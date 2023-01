Contractor dies working on Adventureland roller coaster construction site

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

A contractor died Monday at Adventureland Resort in Altoona. According to information provided by the Altoona Police Department, a 20-year-old man from Illinois fell on the ice and was not breathing. First responders performed life-saving measures and transported the man to a local hospital, where he died, according to the release.

Read more from The Des Moines Register.

Related parks Adventureland

Comments: 1