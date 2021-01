Conneaut Lake Park trustees seek permission to auction off park

Posted Monday, January 25, 2021 10:23 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park are seeking federal bankruptcy court permission to auction off the amusement park for at least $1.2 million. Trustees are seeking to sell the amusement park’s assets via a public auction at U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Western Pennsylvania. A court-held public auction may happen as soon as March, according to court documents.

Read more from The Meadville Tribune.

Related parks Conneaut Lake

Comments: 6