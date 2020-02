Coney Island shop owner going to war with Zamperla over rent, may be evicted

Dianna Carlin, owner of T-shirt shop Lola Star, who helped save the neighborhood's fabled boardwalk from luxury condos a decade ago was facing eviction Tuesday after refusing a massive rent hike — but vowed not to close her shop "without a fight." Zamperla manages the property, and seeks to nearly quadruple her rent.

