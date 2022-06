Coney Island Cyclone turns 95

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

The historic Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster is turning 95, and the amusement park is doing all it can to make sure the celebration is a special one. The celebration included a toast and cake-cutting ceremony, music, circus entertainment, balloon art, snacks, and appearances from Brooklyn Cyclones’ mascots King Henry and Sandy the Seagull.

