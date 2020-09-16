Coney Island attractions looking for rent relief or permission to operate

Posted Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The owners of Coney Island’s amusement park say they are “extremely in danger” after COVID-19 restrictions prevented them from opening all summer, and are calling on the government to grant them emergency relief. Any sort of assistance — such as a lease extension, rent forgiveness, loan, or tax abatement — would significantly lighten the business’ financial burden, owners said, adding that the state hasn’t responded to their proposals or demands since June.

